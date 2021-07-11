Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,096,000 after acquiring an additional 34,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PTC by 272.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,537 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $220,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,710 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PTC by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,782,000 after acquiring an additional 267,055 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $145.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.52. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

