Toroso Investments LLC Buys Shares of 7,820 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 18,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

