Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 41.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Atlantic Securities raised Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Biogen from $400.00 to $354.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.30.

BIIB opened at $358.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.80.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.