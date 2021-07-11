Toroso Investments LLC Has $434,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,886,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.95.

Analog Devices stock opened at $166.27 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $172.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

