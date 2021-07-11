Toroso Investments LLC Has $477,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after buying an additional 878,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $3,154,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $121,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $291.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

