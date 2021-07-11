Toroso Investments LLC Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

