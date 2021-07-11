Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $498,000 Investment in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,356,000 after buying an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 10.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,055,000 after buying an additional 133,166 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Sprout Social by 23.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 929,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,699,000 after buying an additional 173,685 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Sprout Social by 5.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 921,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,246,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 13.6% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 883,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,010,000 after purchasing an additional 105,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $90.00 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.22.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $77,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00. Insiders have sold 250,291 shares of company stock worth $18,128,660 over the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

