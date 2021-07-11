Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,293,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,609,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 1,038.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 363,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

PACE opened at $9.95 on Friday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

