Toroso Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 14,885 Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 25.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 118.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRE stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.22. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

