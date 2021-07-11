Toroso Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 30,003 Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $1,202,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $951,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $23,091,000. 32.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.45. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.