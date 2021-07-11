Toroso Investments LLC Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

NYSE EW opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $109.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $319,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,812 shares of company stock worth $15,097,664. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.