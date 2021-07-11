TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.74. TowneBank posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.28 million.

Shares of TowneBank stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,107. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,399,000 after purchasing an additional 222,188 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

