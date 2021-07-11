Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Sets New 52-Week High at $190.62

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $190.62 and last traded at $190.00, with a volume of 6218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.24.

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.76.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

