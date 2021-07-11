TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in TransUnion by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,876 shares of company stock worth $4,878,970 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion stock opened at $113.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.02. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.29.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

