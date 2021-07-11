Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Receives C$15.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$63,843.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,783 shares in the company, valued at C$4,235,179. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029.

Shares of TCN opened at C$14.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.60. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of C$8.94 and a 12-month high of C$14.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current year.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.