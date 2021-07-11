Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.75

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.75 and last traded at C$14.63, with a volume of 95895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TCN shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.60. The firm has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$63,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,235,179. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

