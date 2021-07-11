Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,346,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 579,369 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $33,907.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,938 shares of company stock valued at $96,874 in the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRIL shares. Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Shares of TRIL stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.