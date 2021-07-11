TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $408,730.83

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $408,730.83 and $875.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0619 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00060583 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00036204 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00259311 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037294 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000266 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.