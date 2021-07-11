Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of TUEM opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tuesday Morning has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.81 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 191.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven R. Becker sold 200,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $994,745.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,760,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,720,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven R. Becker sold 96,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $467,709.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,760,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

