TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $8.33 million and $225,834.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 105,691,862,314 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.