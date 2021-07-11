Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.77.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,261 shares of company stock worth $48,704,001. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $392.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.71. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.32 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.