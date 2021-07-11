Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,618 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total transaction of $598,135.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,261 shares of company stock worth $48,704,001 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $392.27 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.32 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.71. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.77.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

