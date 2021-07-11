Two Creeks Capital Management LP Reduces Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,014,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 629,764 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for about 14.3% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $234,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,781,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,713 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,765 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,310,000 after purchasing an additional 625,737 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HDB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.53. 1,624,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.95.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

