Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $448.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $478.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,897. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after acquiring an additional 375,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,655,000 after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 537,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

