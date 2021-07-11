U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

USX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.80.

NYSE:USX opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $434.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.98. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $450.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.68 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 72.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $7,742,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

