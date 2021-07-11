Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.03% of Uber Technologies worth $1,053,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after buying an additional 92,116 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

UBER stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

