UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 63,288 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 647,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,288 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $9,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 62.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 77,989 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 91,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IRT shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

