UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 876.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 316,420 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Prothena worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Prothena by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Prothena by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Prothena by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prothena alerts:

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRTA. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

PRTA opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.45. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $67.08.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.