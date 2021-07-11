UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $8.64 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 54.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,258 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,104,000 after buying an additional 120,446 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,381,000 after buying an additional 53,169 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,140,000 after buying an additional 181,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,230,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,029,000 after buying an additional 36,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,029,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,158,000 after buying an additional 75,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $89.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.