UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $9.26 Million in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 442,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,260,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after buying an additional 230,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $34,706.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 643,533 shares of company stock worth $13,970,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

HARP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

HARP opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.56. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

