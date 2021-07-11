UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Woodward worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,234. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WWD. Truist raised their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $123.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.72. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. Woodward’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.