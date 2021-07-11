UBS Group AG Acquires 8,730 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 2,567.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 24.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $783,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $6,545,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 715.3% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 87,735 shares during the period. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOV stock opened at $101.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.02. The company has a market capitalization of $626.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.65. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $146.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $703.16 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 21.77%.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

