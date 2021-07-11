UBS Group AG Acquires Shares of 19,340 Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MARA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

MARA opened at $27.69 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

