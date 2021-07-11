UBS Group AG Grows Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 118.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 361,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 339.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 129,428 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 397.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 131,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 104,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBCA opened at $64.65 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $66.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.84.

