UBS Group AG Has $956,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period.

IWL opened at $104.63 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $104.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.77.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

