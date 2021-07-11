UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,878 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in FLEX LNG by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,849,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 709,419 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,586,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in FLEX LNG by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLNG shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Danske upgraded FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE FLNG opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.02.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.26 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

