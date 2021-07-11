UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,033 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.62% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEU. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,642,000 after purchasing an additional 57,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1,071.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 262,693 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEU opened at $42.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $30.81 and a 52-week high of $43.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.57.

