UBS Group Analysts Give ING Groep (NYSE:ING) a $13.01 Price Target

UBS Group set a $13.01 price target on ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research note released on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ING. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded ING Groep from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.01.

ING stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.37. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 143,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 17,161 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ING Groep by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

