UBS Group Analysts Give ING Groep (NYSE:ING) a $13.01 Price Target

UBS Group set a $13.01 price target on ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research note released on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ING. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded ING Groep from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.01.
ING stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.37. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.28.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 143,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 17,161 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ING Groep by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
