UBS Group Raises Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $157.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $133.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.56.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC stock opened at $142.60 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $142.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.