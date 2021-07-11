UBS Group Upgrades State Street (NYSE:STT) to “Buy”

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $83.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $84.11 on Friday. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 96,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 15,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.