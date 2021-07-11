UBS Group Upgrades State Street (NYSE:STT) to “Buy”

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $83.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.
Shares of NYSE STT opened at $84.11 on Friday. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 96,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 15,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
