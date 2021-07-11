Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $7.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.18.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $8.32 on Tuesday, reaching $343.65. The stock had a trading volume of 414,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,384. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $186.98 and a 12-month high of $356.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.36.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 85,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total transaction of $27,910,835.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,917,221.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,948 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,666 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

