Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,032,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,942,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 247,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,688,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 85,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total value of $27,910,835.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,917,221.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,948 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,666 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $343.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.98 and a 52 week high of $356.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.18.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

