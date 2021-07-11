Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Increased by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 3.4% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned 0.12% of Ulta Beauty worth $20,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.18.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 85,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total transaction of $27,910,835.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,917,221.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,948 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,666. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $343.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.98 and a 52-week high of $356.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

