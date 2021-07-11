Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Receives C$16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

UNS stock traded up C$0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.79. 191,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,429. The firm has a market capitalization of C$626.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.98. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of C$5.21 and a 1-year high of C$16.88.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$468.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uni-Select will post 0.7884232 EPS for the current year.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

