UniMex Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.86 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $47,438.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00045272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00117220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00161076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,151.15 or 0.99906601 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.82 or 0.00947321 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,061,656 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

