United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Price Target Cut to $5.00

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UIHC. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.40. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 33.47% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $158.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that United Insurance will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in United Insurance during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in United Insurance during the first quarter worth about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in United Insurance by 80.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in United Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in United Insurance during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.