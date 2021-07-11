United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

Get United Insurance alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th.

United Insurance stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.76. United Insurance has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $9.69.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $158.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 33.47% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 35,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Insurance (UIHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.