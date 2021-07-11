UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.22.

UNH traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $412.11. 2,078,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,551. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $287.10 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $406.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

