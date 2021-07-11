Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $2.21

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.29. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 40,589 shares trading hands.

UEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.60.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director David Kong sold 55,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,893.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,163 shares in the company, valued at $224,446.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,646 shares of company stock worth $529,118. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Uranium Energy by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,805,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,824 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,824,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 1,368,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after buying an additional 1,188,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

