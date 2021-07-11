Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $2.21

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.29. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 40,589 shares trading hands.
UEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.60.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Uranium Energy by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,805,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,824 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,824,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 1,368,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after buying an additional 1,188,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.
Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.
