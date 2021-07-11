USDJ (USDJ) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.86 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00116665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00162762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,940.20 or 1.00096001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.47 or 0.00956911 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

